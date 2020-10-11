If you’re in need for some intoxicating vocals, hazy delivery, and some of the most immersive vibes you’ll find anywhere, then the debut single from Quartz Pistol is what you need in your life.

It goes without saying that 2020 has been a little bit lacking when it comes to a list of massive musical highlights. A lack of gigs, an inability for artists to collaborate in the traditional sense, and an impossibility for fans to celebrate their favourite artists in a communal manner has made the industry suffer somewhat over the last 10 months.

However, things can’t be all that bad if it means we’ve received the first track from Quartz Pistol in the midst of it all.

Hailing from Melbourne, the outfit conjure an air of mystery around themselves, allowing their music to make the immediate impact upon audience, with their exceptional artistry and personal ethics standing tall as they share a unique sound inspired by the works of acclaimed artists such as Little Dragon, Madonna and Pussy Riot.

With a distinct ability to produce music that is as strong as the message it carries, debut single ‘Man’ is a testament to their efforts, with the luscious alt-pop/R&B arrangement evoking stylistic comparisons to that of the ’90s trip-hop movement, or modern contemporaries such as BANKS and FKA twigs.

Described as a reflection of society’s ‘rich, white man’ and the often unjustified powers that come alongside it, ‘Man’ is a powerful track that was recorded across home studio sessions in Melbourne and Tokyo, before recruiting Grammy-nominated engineer Nick Herrera (Hiatus Kaiyote, Godtet) for mixing/mastering.

“Like a coming of age film, the tune takes you through my negative internal dialogue and crippling anxiety as a recently heartbroken woman, angry at herself and entering her Saturn return,” Quartz Pistol’s Abbey Howlett explains.

“Writing ‘Man’ helped me realise I was actually angry with the effect the system was having on me; that I had allowed its values to override my own.”

While ‘Man’ serves as the first taste of Quartz Pistol that folks have received so far, it’s clear that there is plenty more in the already-accomplished tank. ‘Man’ is set to be officially released on Wednesday, October 14th, but if you can’t wait that long, give it a listen below.

Check out ‘Man’ by Quartz Pistol: