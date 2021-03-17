Canberra’s Sputnik Sweetheart have offered up one of the most beautifully-shot videos you’ll see this year, sharing the visual accompaniment to last year’s single, ‘Rolling’.

If you’ve been in need of a little something to help brighten up your life, then Sputnik Sweetheart are exactly what you’ve been searching for to scratch that itch. Having been on the scene for a couple of years now, 2019 saw the ACT four-piece unleash their debut EP, before 2020 brought with it new single ‘Rolling’.

A stunning piece of work from the group, ‘Rolling’ sees them kicking things up another notch in terms of instrumentation and production, proving themselves as not only ones to watch, but future leaders of Australia’s music scene.

Now, as we tend towards the end of the first quarter of the year, Sputnik Sweetheart have shared the official video to the track. Moving from city to sea, the group took to Noosa Heads for the clip, with dancers John Paul Lowe and Isaak McLean matching their choreography with the crashing waves as vocalist Nette France takes on directorial duties alongside Jaden Marc and Josef Pabis.

“Our idea for the music video was to create a subtle love story between two people who may not have admitted their feelings to each other yet,” explains France. “I think this is a situation a lot of queer people like myself have experienced, whilst they might still be coming to terms with their sexuality.”

The result is something of true beauty, with a stunning concept and storyline being paired expertly with gorgeous visuals and choreography to deliver what is arguably the finest moment in their career to date.

While Sputnik Sweetheart have plenty of news on the way for the rest of the year, the video to ‘Rolling’ is undoubtedly a perfect way to get us primed for what is yet to come. Check out the video below, and be sure to follow Sputnik Sweetheart on socials for more updates.

Check out the video to ‘Rolling’ by Sputnik Sweetheart: