Sydney-based band PLANET have re-imagined the title track off their latest EP ‘Maybe Someday’ and filmed a video for all of us fans to enjoy.

It was all shaping up to be a big year for PLANET, the slick pop-rock band from Sydney. They had just released their latest EP Maybe Someday and were about to go on a big Australia and UK tour to support it when the COVID-19 pandemic derailed everything.

But they say “good things come to those who wait” and PLANET are ready to pick up where they left off. With live music slowly starting back up again, the quintet are returning to the live stage with two shows at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on Saturday, December 19th, followed by a tour in the UK.

And to ring in their big live stage return, PLANET have unveiled a new live re-imagining of their song ‘Maybe Someday’, which was filmed at Mary’s Underground, Sydney, back in August during soundcheck for the band’s four sold out shows.

“Back in August we had the privilege of playing 4 sold out shows at Mary’s Underground in the middle of the pandemic and a much more locked down Sydney,” says guitarist Tom Peppitt. “Because the venue was running at a reduced capacity the tickets were really limited, so we wanted to film a few of the tracks during our soundcheck the day before.”

“This is the first clip we’re dropping from that session and it’s a re-imagined rendition of the title track from our most recent EP ‘Maybe Someday’. It was really fun to play this new version live so I’m pretty glad we captured it and can now share it with everyone else in Australia & abroad who couldn’t make the shows!”

ONE NIGHT – TWO SHOWS

with special guests Salarymen

Saturday, December 19th, 2020

The Factory Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Early show: 6.00pm

Late show: 8.30pm

Check out ‘Maybe Someday’ by PLANET: