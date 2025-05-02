Punk rock group Press Club have dropped their latest album alongside an announcement of an expanded headline Australian tour.
The quartet’s fourth studio album, To All The Ones That I Love, features singles “No Pressure” and “Champagne & Nikes” which were released as early as 2023 following the release of EP Untitled Wildlife.
Press Club have continued to refine their hard-hitting and raw sound on the album, while also delving into a slower and more emotional style on tracks such as “I Am Everything”.
It follows the band’s evolution while exploring themes of introspection, growth, and the power of self-awareness in the years since the release of their last album, Endless Motion, in 2022.
Press Club’s drummer, Frank Lees, said the album is directed at a few groups of people who they would like to thank for their musical journey.
“First is our fans who’ve followed us on the journey so far and without whom we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Lees said in a statement. “Secondly are our friends and families, who support us both in our music and in our lives. And lastly we’re talking to each other, we’ve come a long way together and prop each other up.”
“To All The Ones That I Love is literally a love letter, not just to our fans and families, but also to ourselves.”
The band have also announced another ten shows around Australia at the tail end of a 23-stop tour starting in Melbourne and heading across Europe and the UK.
Added shows have been confirmed in Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Fremantle before completing their lap of the world in Melbourne on August 8th.
Press Club’s To All The Ones That I Love is out now.
For more information on Press Club’s tour, click here.
Press Club 2025 Tour Dates
Friday, 3rd May
The Tote, Melbourne, VIC – All Ages
Friday, 3rd May
The Tote, Melbourne, VIC
Thursday, 23rd May
The Sound Doctor, Anglesea, VIC
Friday, 14th June
Vera, Groningen, Netherlands
Saturday, 15th June
Not Sorry Festival, Hamburg, Germany
Tuesday, 18th June
Neue Zukunft, Berlin, Germany
Wednesday, 19th June
Béi Chéz Heinz, Hanover, Germany
Thursday, 20th June
Luxor, Cologne, Germany
Friday, 21st June
Molotow, Hamburg, Germany
Saturday, 22nd June
Farewell Youth Festival, Dresden, Germany
Monday, 24th June
INmusic Festival, Zagreb, Croatia
Wednesday, 26th June
Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
Thursday, 27th June
Jera On Air Festival, Netherlands
Friday, 28th June
Gleis 22, Münster, Germany
Sunday, 30th June
Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany
Monday, 1st July
Strom, Munich, Germany
Wednesday, 3rd July
MuK, Gießen, Germany
Thursday, 4th July
Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Friday, 5th July
Fallig Open Air, Enkirch, Germany
Monday, 8th July
Esquires, Bedford, UK
Tuesday, 9th July
YES, Manchester, UK
Wednesday, 10th July
New Cross Inn, London, UK
Thursday, 18th July
Crown & Anchor, Adelaide, SA
Friday, 19th July
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA
Saturday, 20th July
Mojo’s, Fremantle, WA – All Ages
Thursday, 25th July
Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD
Friday, 26th July
Vinnies Dive Bar, Southport, QLD
Saturday, 27th July
Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow, NSW
Wednesday, 31st July
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW
Thursday, 1st August
King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW
Friday, 2nd August
The Loft, Sydney, NSW – All Ages
Thursday, 8th August
Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC