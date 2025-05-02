Punk rock group Press Club have dropped their latest album alongside an announcement of an expanded headline Australian tour.

The quartet’s fourth studio album, To All The Ones That I Love, features singles “No Pressure” and “Champagne & Nikes” which were released as early as 2023 following the release of EP Untitled Wildlife.

Press Club have continued to refine their hard-hitting and raw sound on the album, while also delving into a slower and more emotional style on tracks such as “I Am Everything”.

It follows the band’s evolution while exploring themes of introspection, growth, and the power of self-awareness in the years since the release of their last album, Endless Motion, in 2022.

Press Club’s drummer, Frank Lees, said the album is directed at a few groups of people who they would like to thank for their musical journey.

“First is our fans who’ve followed us on the journey so far and without whom we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Lees said in a statement. “Secondly are our friends and families, who support us both in our music and in our lives. And lastly we’re talking to each other, we’ve come a long way together and prop each other up.”

“To All The Ones That I Love is literally a love letter, not just to our fans and families, but also to ourselves.”

The band have also announced another ten shows around Australia at the tail end of a 23-stop tour starting in Melbourne and heading across Europe and the UK.

Added shows have been confirmed in Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Fremantle before completing their lap of the world in Melbourne on August 8th.

Press Club’s To All The Ones That I Love is out now.

For more information on Press Club’s tour, click here.

Press Club 2025 Tour Dates

Friday, 3rd May

The Tote, Melbourne, VIC – All Ages

Thursday, 23rd May



The Sound Doctor, Anglesea, VIC

Friday, 14th June

Vera, Groningen, Netherlands

Saturday, 15th June

Not Sorry Festival, Hamburg, Germany

Tuesday, 18th June

Neue Zukunft, Berlin, Germany

Wednesday, 19th June

Béi Chéz Heinz, Hanover, Germany

Thursday, 20th June

Luxor, Cologne, Germany

Friday, 21st June

Molotow, Hamburg, Germany

Saturday, 22nd June

Farewell Youth Festival, Dresden, Germany

Monday, 24th June

INmusic Festival, Zagreb, Croatia

Wednesday, 26th June

Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

Thursday, 27th June

Jera On Air Festival, Netherlands

Friday, 28th June

Gleis 22, Münster, Germany

Sunday, 30th June

Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany

Monday, 1st July

Strom, Munich, Germany

Wednesday, 3rd July

MuK, Gießen, Germany

Thursday, 4th July

Rotown, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Friday, 5th July

Fallig Open Air, Enkirch, Germany

Monday, 8th July

Esquires, Bedford, UK

Tuesday, 9th July

YES, Manchester, UK

Wednesday, 10th July

New Cross Inn, London, UK

Thursday, 18th July

Crown & Anchor, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 19th July

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA

Saturday, 20th July

Mojo’s, Fremantle, WA – All Ages

Thursday, 25th July

Crowbar, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 26th July

Vinnies Dive Bar, Southport, QLD

Saturday, 27th July

Bangalow Bowlo, Bangalow, NSW

Wednesday, 31st July

La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW

Thursday, 1st August

King Street Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, 2nd August

The Loft, Sydney, NSW – All Ages

Thursday, 8th August

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC