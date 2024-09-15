Primal Scream are returning to Australia for their first shows here since 2018.

The pioneering Scottish rockers will perform in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide in January of next year (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Wednesday, September 18th at 1pm AEST.

Widely known for their Mercury Prize-winning 1991 album Screamadelica, Primal Scream have earned a reputation as one of the best live acts of the last 30 years.

Still going strong all these years later, Bobby Gillespie and co. are touring in celebration of their new album, Come Ahead, which drops on November 8th (pre-order here). The band’s forthcoming album features the singles “Love Insurrection” and “Deep Dark Waters.”

Gillespie is very excited about the release of Primal Scream’s new album.

“I’m very excited about this album in a way that you would be making your first record,” he says. “If there was an overall theme to Come Ahead it might be one of conflict, whether inner or outer. There is also a thread of compassion running through the album.

“The title is a Glaswegian term. If someone threatens to fight you, you say, ‘Come ahead!’ It’s redolent of the indomitable spirit of the Glaswegian, and the album itself shares that aggressive attitude and confidence. They have a word for this up there, ‘gallus.’ Come Ahead’s quite a cheeky title too,” Gillespie adds.

Primal Scream 2025 Australian Tour

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, September 18th (1pm AEST)

General sale begins Friday, September 20th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via frontiertouring.com

Friday, January 10th (18+)

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, January 11th (All Ages)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, January 13th (18+)

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, January 14th (18+)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA