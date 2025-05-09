Australian punk rock band Private Function have released their latest hard-hitting track “Animal” off of their upcoming album.

Keeping with the band’s nonconformist attitude, the track sees Private Function tap into more metal inspirations. Featuring raspy vocals and shredding guitar solos, the Melbourne-based outfit have built an intoxicating song sure to have fans moshing to their heart’s content.

An accompanying music video also stays with the band’s quirky attitude. A sequel to their previous release “Koala”, it features vocalist Chris Penney and bassist Milla Holland both dressed as koalas and tussling with the law.

The upbeat sound on “Koala” marked Private Function departing from their classically punk tracks only to switch to something more heavy on “Animal”. The separation from their previous releases sets up the release of an even wilder journey for fans on their upcoming fourth album, titled ¯\_(ツ)_/¯, on May 23rd, 2025.

While both tracks hit wildly different genres, it checks with their apathy for playing it safe. The approach stretches back to their debut EP Six Smokin’ Songs which portrayed Bryan Curtis, the face of Australia’s anti-smoking campaign, being revived by their music.

Despite being confront, that attitude has also resonated with fans and resulted in two albums reaching #2 on the ARIA album chart and winning them AIR’s Best Independent Punk Album last year.

Alongside the release of “Animal”, Private Function announced a high-energy 10-stop Australian tour with shows confirmed for Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne between May 31st and June 28th.

Private Function’s “Animal” is out now.

For more information on Private Function’s Australian tour, click here.

PRIVATE FUNCTION AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Saturday, May 31st

Gang Gang Bar & Café, Canberra, ACT

Sunday, June 1st

Tanswells Hotel, Beechworth, VIC

Saturday, June 7th

Crowbar, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, June 8th

La La Las, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, June 13th

UniBar, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, June 14th

Milk Bar, Perth, WA

Friday, June 20th

Brightside, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, June 21st

Vinnies, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, June 27th

Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, June 28th

Thrashville Festival, Hunter Valley, NSW