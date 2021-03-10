Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

One full year on from wrapping up their last tour of the country, Melbourne outfit Private Function have revealed they’re set to hit the road once again, finally touring in support of their 2020 album, Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Releasing their second album in August of last year, Whose Line Is It Anyway? was a monstrous effort from the group, showcasing their classic tongue-in-cheek humour alongside an undeniable talent when it comes to writing punk tracks. While the album managed to hit #9 on the ARIA albums chart and top the vinyl chart, a global pandemic and enduring lockdowns made an album tour impossible.

Since then though, Private Function haven’t been lazy, with a handful of shows taking place in the past months, including an electrifying show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl just last month. Now, after too much time confined to Melbourne, the group are set to hit the road on their Whose Tour Is It Anyway? tour.

Kicking off with an appearance at Wollongong’s Yours & Owls festival next month, the group are set to perform a run of shows across the east coast, culminating in what is bound to be a riotous homecoming at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel in early July.

While the content of these shows is currently anyone’s guess at the current time, the group’s recent Melbourne show featured pyrotechnics, an electric chair, and the use of said apparatus on an unfortunate Gobbledok. Needless to say, it’s an event that any music-lover won’t want to miss.

Check out ‘Albury Wodonga’ by Private Function: