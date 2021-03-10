One full year on from wrapping up their last tour of the country, Melbourne outfit Private Function have revealed they’re set to hit the road once again, finally touring in support of their 2020 album, Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Releasing their second album in August of last year, Whose Line Is It Anyway? was a monstrous effort from the group, showcasing their classic tongue-in-cheek humour alongside an undeniable talent when it comes to writing punk tracks. While the album managed to hit #9 on the ARIA albums chart and top the vinyl chart, a global pandemic and enduring lockdowns made an album tour impossible.
Since then though, Private Function haven’t been lazy, with a handful of shows taking place in the past months, including an electrifying show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl just last month. Now, after too much time confined to Melbourne, the group are set to hit the road on their Whose Tour Is It Anyway? tour.
Kicking off with an appearance at Wollongong’s Yours & Owls festival next month, the group are set to perform a run of shows across the east coast, culminating in what is bound to be a riotous homecoming at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel in early July.
While the content of these shows is currently anyone’s guess at the current time, the group’s recent Melbourne show featured pyrotechnics, an electric chair, and the use of said apparatus on an unfortunate Gobbledok. Needless to say, it’s an event that any music-lover won’t want to miss.
Check out ‘Albury Wodonga’ by Private Function:
Private Function – Whose Tour Is It Anyway?
Sunday, April 18th
Yours & Owls Festival, Wollongong, NSW
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, May 8th
Pelly Bar, Frankston
Tickets: Live At Your Local
Saturday, May 15th
Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, May 28th
The Eastern, Ballarat, VIC
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, May 29th
Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide, SA
Tickets: Moshtix
Thursday, June 3rd
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, June 11th
La La La’s, Wollongong, NSW
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, June 12th
Crowbar, Sydney, NSW
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, June 13th
Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, June 24th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, June 25th
Solbar, Sunshine Coast, QLD
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, June 26th
The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD (Early show)
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, July 2nd
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: The Corner Hotel