Council has passed a motion looking to bring a New Year’s Eve festival to Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

On Tuesday (March 18th), Waverley councillor Michelle Stephenson and Waverley Council Mayor Will Nemesh raised a notice of motion to bring the event to Bondi Beach, which played host to the famous Shore Thing Festival before its cancellation in 2014.

Having now passed, Council will undertake an expression of interest process to “find a suitable partner to run the event” to secure support from the state government and Destination NSW.

“Last night was a real win for music lovers across the city’s east and around the world,” Stephenson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ on Wednesday.

“Not only are we bringing back live entertainment to our much-loved iconic beach, but we are also helping boost our local economy. Our city has long needed a nighttime refresh and this New Years Eve event will do just that.

“As a council we have learned how to manage events more thoughtfully with reduced impact on the local community and I personally look forward to bringing in the New Year dancing on my favourite beach.”

Prior to its axing, sparked by residents arguing that it brought antisocial behaviour and drove families away from the beach, the festival boasted some massive names throughout the years including Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris, Skrillex, Flume, Underworld, and The Presets.

In 1999, dance legend Carl Cox also made history by performing at Bondi Beach to welcome the new millennium.

Nemesh said relaunching a NYE festival on Bondi Beach will be a boost for residents, visitors and the overall community.

“We want to see greater activation of our public spaces and a New Year’s Eve event is the perfect activity for welcoming in the new year,” Nemesh said.

“I am energised by Council’s focus and priority to provide our residents and community with more festivals, more events and more options to have fun.”