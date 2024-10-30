Sydney’s beloved DIY community festival Psyched As Forever is back with a massive lineup, taking over the Sydney Portugal Community Club on Saturday, January 25th, 2025.

Fresh off their high-energy performances at Rolling Stone House for SXSW Sydney, The Buoys and Full Flower Moon Band are leading the charge for the 2025 lineup. The Buoys, currently riding high on the success of their album Lustre, bring their signature punchy sound and dynamic live performance to the main stage.

Full Flower Moon Band, known for their gritty rock vibes and their latest album Megaflower, will add an extra kick to the lineup, while long-time festival favourites The Gooch Palms round out the headliners with their infectious punk energy.

The festival also features an impressive lineup of local and international talent, including GIMMY, Dick Move (NZ), Grinding Eyes, Antenna, The Uplifting Bell Ends, The Blamers, Swine, and O.M.R., with the legendary Psyched As House Band adding to the mix. With two stages and a DJ booth packed with local legends, there’s no shortage of incredible live music to keep the energy flowing all day.

Fans looking to get inked can head to the flash tattoo booths by Thanks Tattoo and Tattoo Rosie’s throughout the event, adding a unique twist to the festival’s community vibe. And for those who need to fuel up, Pizza Mici will be serving fresh dough all day long.

In true community spirit, Psyched As Forever has partnered with local Marrickville brewery The Grifter to create an exclusive Psyched As Pilsner, available at various Inner West venues and launching at The Magpie on October 31st.

This limited-edition beer is a tribute to festival co-founder Richard ‘Millzy’ Mills, whose legacy lives on in Psyched As Forever. Now in its third year, the festival celebrates Millzy’s life and contributions to Sydney’s music scene, with a portion of ticket sales supporting Bula Bula Arts Centre in Ramingining, where Millzy was deeply loved.

Tickets are available now via Oztix.

Psyched As Forever Festival 2025

Date: Saturday, January 25th, 2025

Location: Sydney Portugal Community Club, Sydney, NSW

Lineup

Headliners: The Buoys, Full Flower Moon Band, The Gooch Palms

Supporting Acts:

GIMMY

Dick Move (NZ)

Grinding Eyes

Antenna

The Uplifting Bell Ends

The Blamers

Swine

O.M.R.

Psyched As House Band