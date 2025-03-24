Canadian punks PUP are finally returning to Australia and New Zealand.

PUP will headline shows around Australia and New Zealand this August (see full dates below), with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 28th at 9am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Thursday, March 27th at 9am local time.

The Toronto-based band are touring in support of their forthcoming fifth studio album, Who Will Look After the Dogs, which arrives on May 5th.

According to a press release, Who Will Look After the Dogs is “a culmination of the band’s past decade of constant touring and their palpable, livewire chemistry. Excavating life’s relationships and deep thoughts, the 12-track album sees frontman Stefan Babcock at his most reflective and vulnerable.”

PUP have been on a steady career incline since their self-titled debut album dropped in 2013. Named as one of 2014’s breakout acts by Rolling Stone, their 2019 album, Morbid Stuff, earned the band a spot in several year-end lists. They’ve performed at iconic festivals such as SXSW, Reading and Leeds, and Lollapalooza, and supported some of the biggest names in punk-rock, including The Hives and Jimmy Eat World.

Despite their continuous success, PUP frontman Stefan Babcock has never gotten carried away.

“Every day for the past eight years or so has felt like a fucking trip!” Babcock told Rolling Stone AU/NZ in 2022.

“I have big time imposter syndrome, so anytime something good happens, I’m like, ‘What the fuck?’ When we were going on tour in 2019, I was still shocked every night that people came to the show. And we were playing pretty big venues and I was still so surprised they weren’t empty, you know?”

PUP 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by XIII Touring & Destroy All Lines

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, March 27th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, March 28th (9am local time)

Tuesday, August 5th (All Ages)

Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, August 6th (18+)

San Fran, Wellington, NZ

Friday, August 8th (18+)

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 9th (18+)

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, August 10th (18+)

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, August 12th (18+)

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, August 14th (18+)

Magnet House, Perth, WA