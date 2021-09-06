Things were looking good for The Pussycat Dolls. They had a big reunion planned, a world tour in the offing. It’s all going up in flames though, as Nicole Scherzinger is being sensationally sued by the group’s founder.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, choreographer Robin Antin is suing Scherzinger for allegedly backing out of the group’s reunion unless she is given “complete creative control,” which is quite the claim.

Astin has said that the singer – undoubtedly the most famous Pussycat Doll member – agreed to embark on the world tour with the reunited pop group – also including Ashley Roberts, Kimberley Wyatt, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta – before the onset of COVID-19 last year.

Legal documents allege that the pair struck a deal in 2019 which saw Scherzinger accept a huge 49% pay cut. Now Astin claims that Scherzinger has suddenly changed her mind and is demanding majority control of the entire affair. She’s also allegedly after 75% ownership of the business venture.

The documents state Scherzinger “now refuses to participate in the tour”, and has “demanded to renegotiate the terms of the MOU” while asking for majority control.

To add to the murkiness, Live Nation is also said to be asking for $US 600,000 that it supposedly invested into the world tour as tour dates now can’t be properly confirmed.

As a group in their heyday, The Pussycat Dolls’ members were notoriously at each other’s throats. There was much consternation at Scherzinger being the lead singer. After disbanding in 2010, Scherzinger tried for a solo career which saw mixed success. Could she be planning a return to solo work? Maybe that’s what causing this latest rift.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

This is a developing story so stay tuned with us for further updates.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Don’t Cha’ by The Pussycat Dolls: