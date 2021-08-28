Tame Impala will only allow fans to attend their U.S. tour if they’re vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 48 hours.

The band announced their decision on Instagram today, August 28th, with a statement from Kevin Parker. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to start playing shows next month in the US,” it started. “It’s gonna be amazing. There is of course the issue of everyone’s safety, which is more important to me than anything.

For that reason we will only be allowing into our shows people who can prove either they are vaccinated or have tested negative for covid in the last 48 hours. I have talked about this with my cohorts extensively and whilst the last thing I want to do is divide people based on what they believe and don’t believe, now is not the time to be putting everyone at risk for the sake of being nice.”

Parker continued by stating his belief in the science on the matter: My beliefs on this matter align closely with the word of science, which is that the vaccine undeniably helps prevent serious illness and death from covid 19. If this isn’t your view I urge you to re-evaluate.

I understand people have many different reasons for not choosing to vaccinate, and I feel for those who can’t because of medical reasons. Hopefully there’ll be a time in the future when it’s safe for you to come see us. There’s still time to get fully vaxxed before most of the shows (and a single J&J jab before all of them). So get a move on if you’ve just been putting it off.

Tame Impala are due to kick off their U.S. tour next week, playing at Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee on September 4th. They’ll conclude the tour in Dallas, Texas, on November 9th.

