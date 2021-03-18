Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

If you haven’t already heard of the downright Aussie legend that is Peach PRC, then you’ve probably been living under a rock.

Not only is she one of Australia’s most successful Tik Tok creators with a dedicated following of over one million, but she’s also making some serious waves in the music industry.

Her latest single ‘Josh’ is racking up some solid streams and has already amassed nearly five thousand Shazams since its release last month.

On top of that, she has just become the first artist to be featured in the new Up Next local program, Apple Music‘s initiative identifying and showcasing rising talent across Australia and New Zealand.

As a result of her selection, Peach PRC’s dreamy and witty pop will be featured across Apple Music’s Australian Up Next playlist.

It’s clear she is among good company when it comes to Up Next Artists, as superstars like Billie Eilish, Khalid, Megan Thee Stallion and Amy Shark have all previously been involved.

To celebrate Peach PRC being named Apple Music’s first Up Next local artist, we had a chat about musical secret weapons, her signature sound and the one thing her loyal fans don’t know about her.

What is one thing that has helped keep you going during this global pandemic?

Writing music! It sounds cliche but writing truly is my best outlet.

Take us through how you developed your music style?

I just love campy, fun, girly pop and I always have. I just try my best to embody that in my own music but with my own artistic style that’s unique to me, I try not to try too hard and just let whatever happens, happen.

What do you see as your secret weapon when it comes to your music?

If I had one, I guess I would say my lyrics. I’ve been writing and perfecting my lyricism since I was about 8 years old and it’s the only way I know how to express myself — I truly love doing it and I think that works for me and hopefully shows in my music.

Check out ‘Josh’:

Tell us about your latest single; how it started, what it’s about, and anything else you’d like to share about it.

My latest single is an anthem for anyone who’s had their heart broken by a “josh” and tried to move on but they somehow keep coming back. It started with me writing it on my bedroom floor after an ex (Josh) tried reaching out again and it all just fell into place naturally because I was really feeling the genuine frustration you hear in the song.

What are five attributes you think an artist needs to have in order to have career longevity in this music industry?

I’m honestly still working this out myself! This is all brand new to me so longevity isn’t something I know about yet. But, if I had to pick a key attribute that I myself feel has worked for me so far, I would say just being genuine. Be your most raw authentic genuine self even when it’s uncomfortable and you’ll see how rewarding it is.

Why do you make music? What’s your great big ‘why’?

I make music purely because I love to. I truly genuinely LOVE singing and writing and it’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. I’ll do it forever even when no one’s listening.

Check out ‘Colourblind’

What’s something that you’re really excited about right now?

I’m so excited for the world to open up so I can meet everyone and play shows and hear a crowd sing my songs along with me in person.

If we gained access to a few songs you have on repeat at the moment, what would we find?

A lot of Carly Rae Jepsen, Ava Max, Lady Gaga, all the pop girlies.

What’s something your fans don’t know about you, but you want to share with them?

There’s really not a lot that stays in the vault, to be honest haha, everyone knows everything at this point! But one thing that I guess isn’t super well known about me is that I used to be in other people’s music videos, like a lot! I was an extra in my spare time and was even once an extra in a Bollywood TV series!

What does Apple Music’s support through Up Next mean to you?

It’s truly a surreal feeling to have such a huge platform support ME! Like it’s hard to even comprehend sometimes but I truly am so beyond grateful for everything.

Listen to Peach PRC on Apple Music: