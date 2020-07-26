Ask anyone who has listened to Queen, and they’ll attest that Freddie Mercury was one of the world’s greatest frontmen. However, these same people will agree that his brilliance truly has to be experienced live to truly appreciate his raw talent.

Many moviegoers have had their love affair with Queen as the Bohemian Rhapsody film completely reignited, while young fans have just discovered the true fire that the band brought to the live stage.

To celebrate this fantastic film, we’ve done a deep dive into the vaults of YouTube and picked some of the finest performances from Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon – the stunning musicians otherwise known as Queen.

Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – December, 1979

Performed as part of the ‘Concert for the People of Kampuchea’, Queen played a marathon 29-song set that covered all of their biggest hits at the time.

Undoubtedly, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ has long been considered one of the gig’s highlights, and shows an almost inhuman Freddie Mercury performing with energy, talent, and raw charisma that hasn’t ever been seen since.

Hyde Park, London, England – September, 1976

Taking place just weeks after Freddie Mercury’s 30th birthday, their 1976 Hyde Park attracted up to 200,000 people, and shows the band at their early best.

A free concert put on by Virgin’s Richard Branson, the gig was a thank-you to those who helped the band over their previous three years, and is undoubtedly one that dedicated fans wished they were there for.

Milton Keynes Bowl, London, England – June, 1982

Queen’s Hot Space record might not have been a critical smash, but the band’s live shows were nothing short of mesmerising during this time.

With tracks like ‘Dragon Attack’ on the setlist, Queen proved that their newer disco-infused sound was nothing compared to the brilliant rock songs in their catalogue.

Rainbow Theatre, London, England – November, 1974

Coming right off the back of their Sheer Heart Attack album, this performance captures the band at their wild, frenetic best, showcasing Freddie Mercury’s inimitable ability as a captivating frontman.

Dutch Top Of The Pops, Holland, Netherlands – November, 1974

Just two days after the band’s performance at the Rainbow Theatre, they found themselves at the studios for Dutch Top Of The Pops. One of their most memorable TV spots, Queen show off their regal performance style, undoubtedly making a few fans who were watching at home that day.

Wembley Stadium, London, England – July, 1986

Taking place just a year after their Live Aid performance, Queen’s 1986 tour saw the band hit the road for the final time with Freddie Mercury.

One of their career highlights, the band’s Wembley performances have gone down in history as some of their most memorable gigs, serving as something of a fitting farewell to one of rock’s greatest frontmen.

Hammersmith Odeon, London, England – November, 1975

One of the band’s most viewed performances, their performance of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ from this gig went on to be used as promotional footage for the track, effectively becoming one of the earliest – and most successful – music videos.

Montreal Forum, Montreal, Quebec – November, 1981

A stunning performance that famously captured a powerful fast version of live favourite ‘We Will Rock You’. If bands ever needed a lesson in how to open a show, this is it.

Live Aid @ Wembley Stadium, London, England – July, 1985

Undoubtedly the band’s finest moment. With only a 20 minute slot, the band performed just six tunes, but still managed to deliver one of the most memorable concerts ever performed.