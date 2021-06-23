Brian May has revealed his plans to re-release his 1992 debut album ‘Back to the Light’, with the remastered version of the record to be released on August 6th.

The Queen rocker said of the re-release: “I was a little nervous at the beginning, thinking what is this going to dredge up in me? But I loved getting back in there. I’m really just hoping it will connect with people who have never heard this stuff before.”

May continued: “They know me as guitarist for Queen. Some know me as an astronomer. Some know me as a campaigner for animal rights. I’m a sort of evangelist for 3-D Victorian Stereoscopy. But very few people have heard my solo output. So I’m excited to see how this turns out.

“I found it fascinating going back in there and rediscovering why I wrote certain things. What they meant to me. How we recorded. Some of it is so massive in the recording I can hardly believe we pulled it off – it’s very epic, some of it. And I like that.

“And at the same time, there are little corners of it which are very simple, very understated, very emotionally naked,” May continued.

“I discovered so much of what I’m saying in the album I still feel. I still feel those dangers, those fears, those hopes, those dreams.”

The album will be released as part of a Collector’s Edition box set, with May adding it’s just the first in a series of releases.

“This is part of a series. The Brian May Gold Series. Each of them will have a little gold stamp on. And each one of them will give me the opportunity to rediscover the road that I travelled.”

‘Back to the Light’ is available to pre-order now from https://BrianMay.lnk.to/BackToTheLight

Check out ‘Back to the Light’ by Brian May: