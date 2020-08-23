Queen is continuing to fight back against Donald Trump’s use of their music in promotional material and on social media, but their management has described it as an “uphill battle”.

The latest statement from the band follows the use of their song ‘We Will Rock You’ by the President in a video on social media app Triller.

Speaking with the BBC, Queen’s management said the band are “frustrated” by the frequent use of their music and has “repeatedly taken issue with the Trump campaign.

“The band itself has been quite outspoken on the subject,” the spokesperson said. The video remains up at the time of writing.

As mentioned, it’s the latest in several instances of Trump using Queen songs as part of his campaign.

In 2016 he walked out to the Republican National Convention to ‘We Are The Champions’.

“We are frustrated by the repeated unauthorised use of the song after a previous request to desist, which has obviously been ignored by Mr Trump and his campaign,” said the band at the time.

Then, in October of 2019, Trump used ‘We Will Rock You’ in a campaign video on Twitter. In that instance, Queen were successful in getting the video taken down.

However the battle rages on, and with the latest clip still live, Queen’s spokesperson said the band “continues to oppose and try to block usage of their songs”.

Queen singer Adam Lambert made his feelings about the US President abundantly clear, when he called him “a liability, a lier and a cancer.”

He continued; “TRUMP IS A COMPLETE JOKE. FUCK HIM.”

Earlier this week the band announced plans to release their first live album and concert film called Queen + Adam Live Around the World.

The album concludes with the band’s medley that they performed on February 16th, 2020 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, for Fire Fight Australia.

Check out ‘We Will Rock You’ by Queen: