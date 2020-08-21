Queen + Adam Lambert were set to set the summer heading out on a monolithic tour. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.

The band have plans to fill the void in our live music shaped hearts by releasing their first live album and concert film, Queen + Adam Live Around the World.

The spectacle will pull from footage throughout various tours from the past six years, and will be released on October 2nd on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl.

“We hadn’t really watched those clips before; we were always too busy touring” drummer Roger Taylor shares. “We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”

“As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy,” guitarist Brian May adds, “it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last seven years with our brother Adam Lambert.”

The album features a lovely blend of hits like ‘Under Pressure’, ‘Now I’m Here’ and ‘Another One Bites the Dust’, interspersed with lesser-known cuts like ‘I Was Born to Love You’ and ‘Tear It Up’.

The album concludes with the band’s triumphant medley that they performed on February 16th, 2020 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Queen recreated their iconic Live Aid performance to benefit Fire Fight Australia.

“It was a historic event for a great cause — with perhaps the highest adrenaline level since the original Live Aid in 1985,” May shared in a statement. “It makes me particularly happy that we can now share this unique moment with the whole world.”

Check out Queen + Adam Lambert perform at Fire Fight Australia Live:

Queen + Adam Live Around the World Tracklist