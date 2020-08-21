Queen + Adam Lambert were set to set the summer heading out on a monolithic tour. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.
The band have plans to fill the void in our live music shaped hearts by releasing their first live album and concert film, Queen + Adam Live Around the World.
The spectacle will pull from footage throughout various tours from the past six years, and will be released on October 2nd on CD, DVD, Blu-ray and vinyl.
“We hadn’t really watched those clips before; we were always too busy touring” drummer Roger Taylor shares. “We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made.”
“As we all grapple with the challenge of creating live shows in a world dominated by a formidable viral enemy,” guitarist Brian May adds, “it seemed the perfect time for us to create a collection of hand-picked live highlights from our Queen shows over the last seven years with our brother Adam Lambert.”
The album features a lovely blend of hits like ‘Under Pressure’, ‘Now I’m Here’ and ‘Another One Bites the Dust’, interspersed with lesser-known cuts like ‘I Was Born to Love You’ and ‘Tear It Up’.
The album concludes with the band’s triumphant medley that they performed on February 16th, 2020 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney. Queen recreated their iconic Live Aid performance to benefit Fire Fight Australia.
“It was a historic event for a great cause — with perhaps the highest adrenaline level since the original Live Aid in 1985,” May shared in a statement. “It makes me particularly happy that we can now share this unique moment with the whole world.”
Check out Queen + Adam Lambert perform at Fire Fight Australia Live:
Queen + Adam Live Around the World Tracklist
- ‘Tear It Up’ (May) The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018
- ‘Now I’m Here’ Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014|
- ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014
- ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ ft. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders American Airlines Center, Dallas, USA, 2019
- ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016
- ‘I Want to Break Free’ Rock In Rio, Lisbon, Portugal, 2016
- ‘Somebody to Love’ Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016
- ‘Love Kills’ (the Ballad) iHeart Radio Theater, Los Angeles, USA, 2014
- ‘I Was Born to Love You’ Summer Sonic, Tokyo, Japan, 2014
- ‘Under Pressure’ Global Citizen Festival, New York, USA, 2019
- ‘Who Wants to Live Forever’ Isle of Wight Festival, UK, 2016
- ‘The Show Must Go On’ The O2, London, UK, 04/07/2018
- ‘Love Of My Life’ The O2, London, UK, 02/07/2018
- ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020
- ‘Radio Ga Ga’ Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020
- ‘Ay-Ohs’ Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020
- ‘Hammer to Fall’ Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020
- ‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’ Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020
- ‘We Will Rock You’ Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020
- ‘We Are the Champions’ Firefight Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 2020