Queens of the Stone Age have announced an Australian tour.

The iconic US rock band will play shows in Adelaide, Hobart, Sydney, Newcastle, and Brisbane this December, where they’ll be joined by special guests Primus and Tropical Fuck Storm (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 20th at 11am local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Friday, Jul 17th at 11am local time, while the artist and Mastercard pre-sale begins on Thursday, July 16th at 11am local time.

The 6 outdoor and arena shows will be the band’s first shows in the region since 2024. While in this part of the world, Queens of the Stone Age will also stop by New Zealand for a show in Auckland.

ANZ fans will be the first to witness a brand-new show from the band, following their current European tour with System of a Down and scheduled US dates with Foo Fighters, plus a headline show in Iceland set for October.

Queens of the Stone Age’s tour announcement follows the release of new single “Easy Street”, out now via Matador Records / Remote Control Records. Listen below.

Debuted live last year during their ‘Catacombs’ tour, it’s their first new music since In Times New Roman…, their 2023 album.

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Queens of the Stone Age 2026 Australian Tour

With special guests Primus and Tropical Fuck Storm

Presented by Double J

Artist / Mastercard pre-sale begins Thursday, July 16th (11am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Friday, July 17th (11am local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 20th (11am local time)

Ticket information available here

Tuesday, December 8th

The Drive, Adelaide, SA

Friday, December 11th

MyState Bank Arena, Hobart, TAS

Sunday, December 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, December 15th

Afterpay Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, December 16th

Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, December 18th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD