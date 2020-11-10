Queens of the Stone Age will honour victims of the Paris 2015 shooting that took place at an Eagles of Death Metal concert in the Bataclan theatre on November 13th.

The band will broadcast unreleased footage from a 2018 performance at the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Tasmania. Proceeds raised from the charity will benefit the Nick Alexander Memorial Trust and Life for Paris.

“This show was originally to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Hobart, Tasmania, and we’re pleased it has a second chance to do some good,” said Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. “2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need, need you more than ever. Donate what you can, if you can.”

The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust award was established in memory of Nick Alexander, who was killed in the Bataclan Theatre terror attack, aged 35. He was working as the merch manager for the band.

Funds raised for the trust, “award grants for musical equipment to community groups and small charities across the UK, particularly those representing the most disadvantaged and marginalised sectors of society, be that through poverty, physical or mental illness, disability, ethnicity or age.”

The footage will premiere on the Queens of the Stone Age YouTube channel at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, November 13th, five years to the day of the attacks that killed 130 people across the city, including the 89 concert-goers at the Bataclan Theatre.