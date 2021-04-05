We’re giving away 5 double passes to the final legal of Melbourne’s Summer Sounds Festival, this Thursday April 8th, featuring Spiderbait, Jebediah, Bodyjar and Cable Ties.

In just 48 hours, five lucky fans (and five very lucky friends) will be the proud owners of tickets to one of Melbourne’s fiercest rock festivals of 2021. You’ll be gifted with Individual Lawn General Admission tickets so you can boogie freely to your heart’s content.

Aussie rock legends Spiderbait, Jebediah and Bodyjar will be joined by Melbourne post-punk outfit Cable Ties, to serve up a heaving night of live music at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

Thursday’s event will be the final show on the Melbourne leg of the Summer Sounds Festival series, so this is your last chance to get your hands on the goods.

Underagers, you’re in luck too! You can also be in the running for the giveaway and head along to the event, you’ll just need to give your plus one ticket to an accompanying parent or guardian.

To be in the running for one of the five double passes, all you have to do is fill out the form below, which will subscribe you to our Live Music Observer and Indie Observer newsletters.

But don’t muck around, this Summer Sounds Festival giveaway runs for 48 hours only and will end on Wednesday April 7th, at midday AEST.

Want more chances to win? Get all your friends to enter the comp so you can be their plus one!

Sign up to the Live Music Observer and the Indie Observer below for your chance to win!

Summer Sounds Festival

8 April 2021

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Competition runs from April 5th 2021 12pm AEST and ends April 7th 2021 12pm AEST. Only Australian residents are eligible.

COMPETITION INFORMATION