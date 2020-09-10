Legendary rockers Quiet Riot have announced plans to continue as a band following the death of drummer Frankie Banali last month.

After having spent 16 months battling pancreatic cancer, Banali passed away on August 2020.

Taking to their official Facebook page, the band outlined their plans to continue touring across the US over the next year, saying that it was part of “Frankie’s wish”.

“It was Frankie Banali’s wish that the band continue and we keep the music and the legacy alive,” the status read.

“We are happy to have shows on the calendar with many more TBA and very much look forward to celebrating the history and legacy of Quiet Riot with all of you in 2021 and beyond…!!”

Banali first joined the band in 1982, a year after the release of their hit album Mental Health. Serving as the last remaining member of the band’s classic lineup, he continued to perform at live shows up until late last year.

In an official statement regarding Banali’s death, the band detailed the “devastating blow” of his loss.

“He was not only a great talent, he was a genuinely kind person that everyone who met him liked. He was dedicated to Quiet Riot and his fans. We will grieve, and find ways to honor him and keep his legacy alive because he deserves it,” they said.

“Please keep Frankie in your hearts and minds and keep the legacy of the “Ambassador of Groove” alive in the world so that his spirit will still be among us,” they concluded.

Listen to ‘Mental Health’ by Quiet Riot: