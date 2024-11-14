Quincy Jones’ cause of death has been revealed.

According to the late, legendary music producer’s death certificate, which was obtained by TMZ, the cause of death was pancreatic cancer. This information was not publicly known at the time of his passing, and the certificate states that there were no other contributing factors to his death.

A private ceremony was held in Los Angeles a week after Jones’ death, attended only by his seven children, brother, two sisters, and immediate family members. The family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from friends and fans worldwide, and announced that a memorial celebration of Jones’ life would be planned for a later date.

Jones, who died on November 3rd at his home in Bel Air, California, left an indelible mark on the music industry during his seven-decade career. He was best known for producing Michael Jackson‘s seminal albums Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad.

Jones made significant contributions to the music industry as a producer, composer, and arranger. His work encompassed a wide range of genres, from 1960s pop to film scores. He collaborated with some of the most iconic musicians in history, including Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, and the aforementioned Jackson.

Following the news of his passing, numerous peers, collaborators, and admirers shared tributes. Among those paying their respects were Celine Dion, Jamie Foxx, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, and The Weeknd.

Jones’ daughter, actress Rashida Jones, shared a heartfelt tribute, describing her father as a giant, an icon, and a “culture shifter.” She emphasised his ability to make everyone he met feel loved and seen, stating that this would be his enduring legacy.

Rashida further expressed her gratitude for experiencing her father’s love up close, saying, “I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice.”