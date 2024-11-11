Quincy Jones, the legendary music producer and cultural icon, was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, a week after his passing at the age of 91.

As per Rolling Stone, the intimate service, which took place at an undisclosed cemetery, was attended by Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members.

The family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and tributes from friends and fans worldwide. They also announced that details for a larger public memorial celebration of Jones’ life would be revealed at a later date.

Jones, who died on November 3rd at his home in Bel Air, California, left an indelible mark on the music industry during his seven-decade career. He was best known for producing Michael Jackson‘s seminal albums Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad.

The response to Jones’ passing has been widespread, with many industry figures sharing memories of working with the producer. The estate of Michael Jackson lauded him as “a legendary talent whose contributions to music spanned generations and genres,” while also emphasising his role as a father.

Jones’ famous actor daughter, Rashida Jones, paid a heartfelt tribute to her father on Instagram, describing him as a giant, a genius, an icon, and a “culture shifter”. She shared personal memories of her father’s nocturnal work habits, recalling how she would often find him composing in the middle of the night.

Rashida wrote, “He made everyone he ever met feel loved and seen. That’s his legacy. I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice.”

From jazz to hip-hop, Jones elevated every genre he touched, working with artists at the top of their game and shaping moments that became musical milestones. Known for drawing out the best in those around him, Jones didn’t just make records – he crafted cultural moments.

Following his passing, Tone Deaf looked back at how his work with the industry’s biggest names produced songs and albums that defined entire eras – masterpieces that still resonate deeply with fans around the world today.