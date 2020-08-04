The ’90s were some of the best years for Aussie rock’n’roll. From Jebediah and Something For Kate to You Am I and Magic Dirt, the decade was chock-full of those bands that many consider to be their favourites today. Which one do you think is the best?

You can’t deny that the ’90s churned out some killer tunes. I mean, how often did we have Regurgitator’s ‘Polyester Girl’ on repeat, and how many of us encouraged our friends to vote for Spiderbait’s ‘Buy Me A Pony’ in triple j’s Hottest 100?

Maybe you were more the fan of Grinspoon with their ‘Just Ace’ on their 1998 album Guide To Better Living? Or, perhaps your favourite is The Living End with their self-titled album? Whichever ’90s band you fancy the most, there’s no rebutting that there were some amazing songs around.

Even though some of the bands from the ’90s are no longer around, like the famously masked mates of TISM, or the young, yet gruff, voices of Silverchair, it doesn’t stop us from blasting ‘Greg! The Stop Sign!!’ or ‘Tomorrow’ whenever we get the chance.

Luckily, many of the bands that rose to fame in the ’90s are still alive and well, producing album after album, and still touring today. Something For Kate has a new album on the way, Custard returned only a few years back to reveal new music and a tour, and Frenzal Rhomb played heaps of gigs and festivals last year.

So, are you more into one of the bands that’s still making music today? Or, are you still longing for your favourite ’90s band to do a reunion at some point? Let us know below which band from the ’90s you reckon was the best out of them all.

Which Aussie ’90s band do you reckon is the best?