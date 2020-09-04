Last week it was revealed that disgraced musician R. Kelly had been attacked in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center by a fellow inmate.

“Kelly was in his cell on his bed when another inmate came in and started to punch him,” attorney Doug Anton confirmed. “The assault was stopped almost immediately and Kelly didn’t sustain any injuries. The other inmate claimed he assaulted Kelly because he’s been on lockdown at the institution a couple of times, and he was tired of being locked down. He apologized to Kelly.”

R. Kelly protesters have caused the facility to be put under lockdown on multiple occasions.

The man that attacked R. Kelly has now identified himself in court documents as Jeremiah Shane Farmer. In the court documents, obtained by TMZ, Farmer claims “the government made me attack” Kelly — but fails to explain why. He explained that he attacked Kelly “in hopes of getting spotlight attention and world news notice” to expose government corruption.

Jeremiah Farmer was convicted of a racketeering conspiracy that took place on June 25th, 1999. Farmer murdered two men, Marion Lowry, 74, and Harvey Siegers, 67, at their Hammond business, Calumet Auto Rebuilders. After beating them to death with a hammer.

R. Kelly was taken into custody in early 2019 on 10 charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was subsequently rearrested in July 2019 and indicted by federal prosecutors on 13 charges.

In April, Kelly’s lawyers petitioned that the musician be released on bail due to concerns he would catch coronavirus in prison. That appeal was rejected.

“While I am sympathetic to the defendant’s understandable anxiety about COVID-19, he has not established compelling reasons warranting his release,” U.S. District Judge Anne Donnelly wrote.

Kelly’s allegations of sexual misconduct have been public knowledge for years, however, the case picked up steam last year following the release of the documentary Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, which detailed many of the accusations made against the artist. The docuseries delved deep into Kelly’s “sex cult” from his Chicago home, his physical abuse of women and claims of sexual activity with minors. You can read a detailed outline of Kelly’s history of abuse here.