A recent rumour came out that R Kelly escaped prison and although it was false, some amazing remixes have come out of it.

The 55-year-old musician who was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison, R Kelly, was put on restriction during his first couple of days in the federal prison in Brooklyn where he is detained. Kelly used this to try to sue the Metropolitan Detention Center for causing him mental anguish.

This information is important when it comes to the rumours that R Kelly escaped, as he is known to still be in prison despite a lack of comments from Brooklyn MDC.

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, is drafting an appeal submission, proving that the jailbreak rumours are false.

Despite the false news of his escape floating around, some fun still came out of the story, as fans took to the story by remixing some of the artist’s most famous songs.

“R KELLY ESCAPED?!?!”

“BREAKING: It was reported earlier today that singer #rkelly has escaped his New York prison only a day after being sentenced for s*x trafficking. The star allegedly first went missing early this morning, but it wasn’t until later in the afternoon that prison officials could confirm R Kelly’s escape via security footage of beneath prison grounds. Fans on Twitter expressed shock and concern for the star, wondering if this will lengthen R Kelly’s sentence if he’s ever caught Y’all think they gonna catch R Kelly or nah!?”

“Kel chapo”

“This the remix of ignition

Breakin out of the prison”

This the remix of ignition

“Trapped in the Closet: Reloaded”

This Ignition remix is especially good, maybe even better then the original remix?

“It’s the remix to ignition, I done broke out of prison.

Who tf did y’all think was gone serve a 30 year sentence???

Now I’m out on the run, gotta find me a gun

Cause if the police catch up to me, I know that my ass is done.

I ain’t never getting

Out, out, out, out, out, out”