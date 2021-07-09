Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Lawyers for R. Kelly recently requested for his sex trafficking trial to be postponed on account of his jail quarantine.

According to R. Kelly’s legal team, the mandatory two-week quarantine has set back their preparations for the trial. And now as per Billboard, R. Kelly’s lawyers have been granted extra time to prepare for his sex-trafficking trial in New York City.

The legal team also asked for Kelly to be released on bail in order to be able to prepare for the trial, however the judge reportedly denied that request almost instantaneously. The legal team were advised that they would have access to meet with Kelly in prison.

Judge Ann Donnelly announced at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, that jury selection is still set to go ahead next month on August 9th.

However, since the announcement of the trial being pushed back, rather than it go ahead right after the jury has been finalised, opening statements won’t begin until August 18th.

Kelly’s lawyer’s had requested for the trial be pushed back as they claimed that they had been unable to connect with him in person due to a two week quarantine due to COVID-19 in a Brooklyn prison.

A lawyer from Kelly’s legal team also reiterated that their request for a delay was not a “delay tactic”. Lawyer Deveraux Cannick stated, “Robert is anxious to have his day in court; however not at the expense of his Sixth Amendment rights.”

Kelly also recently made an adjustment to his legal team, switching his representatives just under a month ago. His new legal representers have requested the extended preparation period.

