Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

On the first day of R. Kelly’s trial, his team doubled down on claims that his case is a ‘mess of lies’ comprised of ‘untruths’.

After more than two years of being taken into custody on charges of sex crimes, R. Kelly’s trial finally began in Brooklyn, New York, with his team doubling down on defense and claiming he is not guilty.

In the opening statement on the first day, assistant US attorney Maria Cruz Melendez claimed that Kelly’s case went far beyond a “celebrity who likes to party a lot.”

“This case is about a predator.” she said.

The charges that Kelly is on trial for include racketeering, human trafficking, enticing minors, child pornography, obstruction of justice, and others. He has also been accused of managing a network of personages who aided him in procuring women and girls from various avenues.

Among his interactions with six women and girls, the most notable is his late ex-wife Aaliyah, whom Kelly has been accused of marrying while she was a minor after falsifying documents.

In a pre-trial motion, prosecutors also suggested focusing on the allegations that Kelly married Aaliyah after believing she was pregnant to get away from being charged, since wives cannot testify against their husbands.

All of the other five women — addressed only as Stephanie, Sonia, Jerhonda, Zell and Faith — were between the ages of 16 and 22 during their encounters with Kelly.

“What his success and popularity brought him was access, access to girls, boys and young women,” said Melendez in her opening statement.

The rapper’s defense attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, however, claimed that his actions did not constitute a “continuous, ongoing enterprise.” In her statement, she claimed that Kelly was a victim of his past relationships, many of which she claimed were with women who wanted to boast about being with a star.

“He didn’t recruit them. They were fans. They came to Mr. Kelly. They knew exactly what they were getting into.” she said.

Kelly’s team maintains that his case comprises numerous ‘untruths’.

“The government wants you to believe our client, an internationally known singer, is the leader of some large enterprise — similar to John Gotti, the leader of a large mob family… So many untruths told that even the government won’t be able to entangle the mess of lies.” claimed Becker.

