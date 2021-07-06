Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Rapper R. Kelly’s lawyers have requested for his sex trafficking trial to be postponed on account of his required jail quarantine. According to R. Kelly’s legal team, the mandatory quarantine has set back their preparations for the trial.

The disgraced rapper’s trial is set to begin in August. Late last month, he was moved from a Chicago facility to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. According to a report by the Associated Press, lawyer Deveraux Cannick requested U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly that Kelly’s compulsory quarantine — ending on Tuesday — post his move has rendered them inadequately prepared for the upcoming proceedings.