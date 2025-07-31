Radio Free Alice are back with a new track, and more on the way this August.

The Melbourne post-punk outfit have released their latest single, “Toyota Camry”, along with the announcement of their new EP, Empty Words, set for release on August 20th.

Produced by Peter Katis (Interpol, Bloc Party, Frightened Rabbit) in Connecticut earlier this year, “Toyota Camry” leans into the band’s signature sound with bright guitars, and 80s-inspired backing vocals.

Empty Words features four songs in total, including the title track (released in March), “Toyota Camry”, and two unreleased cuts, “Regret” and “Chinese Restaurant”, both produced by Ali Chant (Dry Cleaning, Perfume Genius, Soccer Mommy) and recorded across Bristol and London.

The announcements arrive in the middle of a breakout year for the band. Radio Free Alice made their international debut at SXSW Austin, landed a spot on the NME 100 and Monster Children’s Bright Young Things, performed at Melbourne Fashion Festival, and were nominated for Best Independent Punk Album or EP at the 2024 AIR Awards.

Their previous EP, Polyester, has racked up over 2.5 million streams since its release earlier this year. The band followed that with support slots for The Killers on their Australian tour, a co-headline national run with Big Special, and sold-out headline shows last August.

Now on tour in the UK, Radio Free Alice have also been announced as a late addition to the Reading and Leeds Festival lineup, and will continue on to the US in September.

Even Anton Newcombe of The Brian Jonestown Massacre has weighed in, catching one of their Sydney shows and declaring the band “not shit.”

Radio Free Alice’s “Toyota Camry” is out now via Double Drummer.