Ed O’Brien has revealed in a new interview that Radiohead are looking to tour Australia in 2027.

In a chat with Rolling Stone in support of his forthcoming solo album, Blue Morpho, the 57-year-old said Radiohead are looking to tour again in 2027 since getting back onstage together late last year after a seven year break.

O’Brien said the Oxfordshire-formed outfit “won’t do anything this year, but we’ll do something next year” and that they are looking at playing in North America, South America, and Asia/Oceania.

“We want to give absolutely everything each night,” he said when discussing the 20 shows they performed throughout Europe.

“We do not ever want it to be like we’re going through the motions or we’re having to run on empty. We’ve got to be able to do it. And you know what? We’re not spring chickens anymore.”

Radiohead last toured Australia in 2012 in support of their 2011 album, The King of Limbs.

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The recent tour was not only Radiohead’s first live shows in seven years, but it was also their first time touring without a new album to support, their first time playing in the round, and their first time playing with new touring drummer Chris Vatalaro. Prior to the announcement of the shows, some fans genuinely feared that Radiohead had quietly broken up due to the long period of inactivity and the formation of side projects like the Smile.

The band rehearsed roughly 70 songs prior to the tour, and they wound up playing 45 of them. Selections from In Rainbows, Ok Computer, Hail to the Thief, The Bends, and Kid A were high in the mix. They did relatively little from A Moon Shaped Pool, Amnesiac, and The King of Limbs. And despite the predictable screams for “Creep,” they never went near Pablo Honey.

Rolling Stone was at the opening show in Madrid last November. Check out the ten takeaways from the show here.