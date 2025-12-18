Radiohead brought their European tour to an end in style with a stunning rendition of “Karma Police”.

The iconic rock band performed one of their biggest songs at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark, the culmination of a tour that’s taken them to five cities across 20 shows.

“Thank you very much for coming to see us,” Thom Yorke told the crowd. “Thanks to everyone who came to see us on this tour. We hope you have great, festive holidays. Get home safe. Good night. Thank you.”

Watch their “Karma Police” rendition below.

Radiohead’s tour has been full of surprise moments. At their final London show at the O2 Arena last month, for example, they performed the rarely-heard “Like Spinning Plates”.

The performance marked the song’s debut on the band’s current reunion tour, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement across social media.

At Bologna’s Unipol Arena, the band performed both “Kid A” and “Talk Show Host” for the first time since 2018. The current trek has also featured other Amnesiac tracks including “You and Whose Army” and “Pyramid Song”.

This European tour is Radiohead’s first live performances together since 2018, following months of speculation about their return. The band announced the reunion in September, with drummer Philip Selway explaining their motivation: “Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us.”

Looking ahead, it’s currently unclear if Radiohead will take their tour to America. With Colin Greenwood signed onto another tour with Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, any North American run for the band might have to wait. Radiohead also haven’t announced any tour dates for any other parts of the world in 2026, including Australia and New Zealand.