The Radiohead Public Library is now open to the public. Drill, the UK band’s debut EP, is available on streaming services for the first time to coincide with its launch.

The charity single ‘I Want None of This’ from the 2005 compilation Help!: A Day in the Life is also streaming, and so is 2011’s TKOL RMX 8.

The online archive –which can be found at Radiohead.com– is organised by year, and by album, and contains streaming and purchase links for all of the band’s releases. Ad-free music videos and live clips, photo galleries and various miscellanea are also included.

Watch: Radiohead – Pyramid Song

Curious highlights include Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s performance on MTV’s Most Wanted in 1994, various issues of the WASTE newsletter from the early ’90s, and the band’s full, 90-minute performance at the 2003 Rock Werchter festival in Belgium. There’s merchandise from each era of Radiohead’s existence and a bevy of experimental video.

Radiohead have often had a testy relationship with the way music is distributed online. Despite pioneering the pay-what-you-want self-release model with 2007’s In Rainbows, they’ve never been overly pleased about the switch to streaming services. Yorke’s been an outspoken critic of Spotify.

He called the Swedish streaming service “the last desperate fart of a dying corpse,” in a 2013 interview with Sopitas. Yorke also withdrew his debut solo album The Eraser and Atoms For Peace’s Amok from Spotify in 2013. He tweeted that “new artists you discover on #Spotify will no[t] get paid. Meanwhile shareholders will shortly being rolling in it.”

However, some progress must have been paid, or else Yorke’s given up the fight, because his solo albums and everything by Radiohead (including the new archival releases) currently resides on Spotify.

The band members are hopping on their social media channels across this week to curate a selection of archival material.