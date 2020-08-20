Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello has revealed that some of the influence behind ‘Killing In The Name’ derives from Tool’s Maynard James Keenan.

‘Killing In The Name’ serves as one of the most listened to tracks by Rage Against The Machine to date, and guitarist Tom Morello recently explained that some of the influence behind the song was actually influenced by the multi-band frontman Maynard James Keenan of Tool, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle.

Chatting with Rolling Stone, the guitarist stated that the main edge of the song with “fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me” is a “universal sentiment” and marks it as one of frontman Zack de la Rocha’s “most brilliant” lyrics to date.

“To me, it relates to Frederick Douglass,” he detailed. “Frederick Douglass said, the moment he became free was not the moment that he was physically loosed from his bonds. It was the moment when master said, ‘Yes.’ And he said, ‘No.’ And that’s the essence of ‘Fuck you, I will not do what you tell me.’ And that’s why it’s encouraging to hear it shouted at the Fed goons who are shooting tear gas at American citizens.”