COVID-19 impacted us all, even the most furious and frenetic punk rock bands going. After several years of successful singles and false dawns, Raised As Wolves finally released their debut album earlier this month, and luckily it was worth the wait.
Titled Nervous Feelings, the album is full of riotous energy, packed with multipurpose anthems that would feel equally at place in a dingy dive bar and at a huge Aussie festival.
The Wollongong/Sydney three-piece – Brad (guitar/vocals), Mason (bass), and Joe (drums) – are a tight collective, with their shouty vocals, anxious lyrics, and muscular rhythm recalling Toronto punk icons PUP at their early rawness.
In other words, Nervous Feelings lives up to its name: these punchy tracks are magnetic and messy, jittery and exciting. In a world of lukewarm post-punk band revival acts pushed far beyond their merit, sometimes a straightforward blast of unbridled punk is just what’s required.
To celebrate their debut album, we caught up with Brad from the band as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.
Raised As Wolves’ Nervous Feelings is out now via Resist Records.
How did your artist name come about?
We’ve been playing together for about 10 years, so this name somehow came about when we were all really young. I don’t really know the specifics, but I think we’d all agree on a different name these days!
How would you describe your music to your grandma?
I would probably just say we’re a rock band. I’m not even sure what ‘punk’ alludes to or means to people these days. To other ‘normies’ I usually just say we’re an indie band with loud guitars and drums.
Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?
My favourite track is ‘Dig My Heels In’, which is about being stubborn against changing myself for the better – a pretty common theme across the album. A few of our other favourites are ‘My Headache is Getting Worse’, ‘Frayed Out’, and ‘Better People’.
What do you love about your hometown?
We grew up in Ulladulla, and the best thing about Ulladulla is Hayden’s Pies. These days we’re based in Wollongong (Joe is in Sydney but still…) which has an incredibly inclusive and diverse music and arts community.
Career highlight so far?
Releasing this record!
Fave non-music hobby?
We’re all pretty keen fishermen, given that we grew up in a coastal town. Mason also loves golf, and Joe is a fixer-upperer of things; he’s currently refurbishing this old piece of shit boat with his housemate in their backyard.
What’s on your dream rider?
Not too long ago, I would’ve said Hayden’s Pies from Ulladulla, but we actually had that at Our Town Festival a few weeks ago! To be honest we’re pretty boring – things like good non-alcoholic beer really hit the spot these days, or maybe even some bundy ginger beer.
Dream music collaboration?
It would be amazing to work with someone like Dave Grohl or Josh Homme, or even better Bill Stevenson at the Blasting Room. More locally, a big hero of mine is Sam Cromack from Ball Park Music, who I would love to write with or even just pick their brain.
What’s your go-to karaoke song?
I personally can’t go past classic Foo Fighters, but it has been a while so I don’t know what the crowd at The Harp Hotel are digging right now.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Have fun.
What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?
I really don’t think anyone would guess about the fishing thing, there are definitely no references in the lyrics!