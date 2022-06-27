COVID-19 impacted us all, even the most furious and frenetic punk rock bands going. After several years of successful singles and false dawns, Raised As Wolves finally released their debut album earlier this month, and luckily it was worth the wait.

Titled Nervous Feelings, the album is full of riotous energy, packed with multipurpose anthems that would feel equally at place in a dingy dive bar and at a huge Aussie festival.

The Wollongong/Sydney three-piece – Brad (guitar/vocals), Mason (bass), and Joe (drums) – are a tight collective, with their shouty vocals, anxious lyrics, and muscular rhythm recalling Toronto punk icons PUP at their early rawness.

In other words, Nervous Feelings lives up to its name: these punchy tracks are magnetic and messy, jittery and exciting. In a world of lukewarm post-punk band revival acts pushed far beyond their merit, sometimes a straightforward blast of unbridled punk is just what’s required.

To celebrate their debut album, we caught up with Brad from the band as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about their life and music.

Raised As Wolves’ Nervous Feelings is out now via Resist Records.

How did your artist name come about?