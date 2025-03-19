Randy Houser is heading back to Australia in 2025, and this time he’s bringing the full Randy Houser experience.

After a sold-out headline show in Melbourne earlier this year, the country powerhouse is set to return for a run of massive East Coast shows in June, joined by special guest Jerrod Niemann.

Fans in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane will finally get the chance to catch Houser’s deep, soulful vocals and stadium-ready country anthems when he hits Palais Theatre in Melbourne on the 20th of June, Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on the 22nd of June, and The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on the 24th of June. Houser will also be making an appearance at Country Fest Queensland in Bloomsbury on the 28th of June.

“I’m excited I get to spend time again this year in my second home of Australia!” Houser said.

Fresh off a stand-out performance at Sydney Opera House on New Year’s Eve and an exclusive, instantly sold-out show at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel, Houser is wasting no time getting back to his Aussie fans. With a setlist packed full of his biggest hits, including “How Country Feels”, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight”, “Goodnight Kiss”, “Neon Moon”, and “Like a Cowboy”, the Mississippi native is ready to deliver another unforgettable tour down under.

Houser’s latest album, Note to Self, continues to showcase his storytelling prowess and unmatched vocal depth, with collaborations featuring Miranda Lambert, Justin Moore, Riley Green, and Cody Johnson. The album has already racked up over a billion streams, cementing his place as one of country music’s most authentic and powerful voices.

Joining him on tour is multi-platinum country hitmaker Jerrod Niemann, an artist who has built a reputation for pushing country’s boundaries while delivering chart-topping anthems. With songs like “Drink to That All Night”, “Lover, Lover”, and “I Got This”, Niemann has been a staple of the genre for over a decade, with songwriting credits for Blake Shelton, Jamey Johnson, and Garth Brooks to his name.

Tickets are expected to move fast, with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off on the 24th of March at 10am AEDT, before general tickets go on sale on the 26th of March at 10am AEDT.

With Houser’s epic stage presence, Niemann’s genre-blurring country swagger, and a setlist packed with modern country classics, these June 2025 dates are shaping up to be some of the most unmissable country shows of the year.

Randy Houser – Australian Tour – June 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment

Friday 20th June – Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC (All Ages) – ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 22nd June – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW (All Ages) – ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 24th June – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD (All Ages) – ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 28th June – Country Fest Queensland, Bloomsbury QLD – countryfest.com.au