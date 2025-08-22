Australian actress Rebel Wilson has made a surprise appearance at one of the UK’s biggest festivals this week.

During their performance at Reading Festival on Friday, UK indie rockers The Kooks brought out Wilson on stage to perform ’90s classic, Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

“We’d like to film a scene of a movie with you,” frontman Luke Pritchard told the crowd.

“So, we’d like to welcome to the stage the incredible, the unbelievable, the hugely successful, famous, beautiful popstar, Tazzie Young… otherwise known as Rebel Wilson!”

Wilson said: “What’s up Reading? Seeing as I’m out here, I thought I should sing a classic Kooks song… so I don’t know about you guys, but I was thinking about ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’”.

Check out footage from the performance below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kooks (@thekooksmusic)

Speaking about the collaboration following their set, Pritchard said: “We’re huge fans of Rebel. She got in touch saying she wanted to come and watch us. Immediately I invited her to join us on stage. We asked her which song she wanted to sing, expecting her to pick one of ours. She said the only song she knows all the words to is ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ So ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ it was!”

It comes just weeks after Wilson was hit with a new lawsuit over her embattled directorial debut, The Deb, with one of the production companies involved claiming she “deliberately undermined” the film’s release.

The suit filed in Australia was brought by AI films, a U.K.-based production company that owns the rights to The Deb alongside Wilson’s Camp Sugar. It’s the latest salvo in a legal battle that kicked off last summer when Wilson accused a group of producers on The Deb — Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden — of “bad behaviour,” including embezzlement and sexually harassing the film’s lead actress, Charlotte MacInnes.

Ghost, Cameron, and Holden have denied these allegations and sued Wilson for defamation in the U.S. MacInnes has rebuffed Wilson’s claims about her, too.