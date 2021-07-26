Following the release of his Platinum-selling debut album Psychodrama, Brit Award winner Dave has released his highly anticipated follow-up, We’re All Alone In This Together.

Featuring UK Official #3 single ‘Clash’ feat. Stormzy, along with team-ups with fellow Nigerian WizKid (‘System’), Snoh Aalegra (‘Law Of Attraction’), Boj (‘Lazarus’) and James Blake (‘Both Sides Of A Smile’), the 12 tracks are already being hailed a collective triumph.

Dave, who recently executive produced Fredo’s January 2021 #2 album Money Can’t Buy Happiness, produced five tracks on We’re All Alone In This Together. His injection of raw ambition makes the record feel old-school and futuristic, all at once.

Stream Dave’s LP We’re All Alone In This Together below, then read up on why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much

Stream Dave’s LP We’re All Alone In This Together:

“Ever since Dave well and truly made himself a force to be reckoned with on the music scene thanks to his 2019 debut album, Psychodrama, it’s been clear that the future belongs to him. On his latest record, he encapsulates all the lyrical prowess, smooth production, and slick delivery that made him a beloved figure to begin with, but ups the ante tenfold, proving his worth as not only a name to keep watching, but a veritable leader in the world of British hip-hop.”

– Tyler Jenke

“Dave is a true lyricist, a poet. Very few rappers can explore issues of immigration, abuse, crime and betrayal both meaningfully and with deep insight, while also showcasing technical brilliance of a seasoned rapper. It is clear Dave cares deeply about the art of hip hop, a true student of the genre. We’re All Alone In This Together is exceptional and one of the best hip hop albums of 2021 so far.”

– Luke Girgis

“With We’re All Alone In This Together, the South London rapper proves he’s a cut above the rest. A contemplative, devastating record, charged with whip-smart observations on British life, newfound fame and immigrant injustice.”

– Geordie Gray

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Fuck this record is so dope.”

– Ben Wills

Check out ‘Clash’ by Dave ft. Stormzy: