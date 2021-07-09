South London rapper Dave has teamed up with fellow hip hop heavyweight Stormzy for his latest track ‘Clash’ from his highly-anticipated new album.

The single serves as a taste of what’s to come on Dave’s second studio album We’re All Alone In This Together, which is set to drop on July 23.

Produced by long-time producer Kyle Evans, ‘Clash’ is the first-ever collaboration between the hip hop heavyweights and a hugely anticipated single by two of the UK’s biggest artists.

The track was first teased on Twitter last month through a series of snaps of Dave and Stormzy while filming a music video, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement over the release.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with British GQ, Dave spoke of the pressure he feels due to the competitive nature of the music industry, explaining that he “wakes up and writes a lyric on the way to the shower and I stay in the shower until I turn into a prune.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

He added, “Then I think, like, ‘Fuck! I cannot afford to fail at anything’. That pressure is exhausting. It wasn’t initially exhausting, but I can definitely say that now it is exhausting.”

The hitmaker also admitted that he fears that We’re All Alone In This Together won’t receive the same positive reaction as his 2017 album Psychodrama did.

“First album, everything is so cool, having a buzz for the first time, it’s like ‘Wow, wow.’ Now it’s just realising that it’s peak outside,” he explained.

“I’m naturally just a deep thinker, so it’s always gonna have a darkish tint to it.”

An unstoppable force in the British rap scene, Dave has already won a slew of accolades for his work, including two AIM Independent Music Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards, and was also awarded the GQ Man of the Year Award for Breakthrough Music Act.

He was also the first artist to win both the hugely coveted Mercury Prize & Brit Award for Best Album for Psychodrama, making him the first to achieve such a feat since The Arctic Monkeys double in 2007.

Meanwhile, Stormzy is a multiple Brit Award winner, Glastonbury headliner, multi-platinum artist and Mercury Prize nominee.

Dave’s album We’re All Alone In This Together is set to be released July 23 via Neighbourhood Recordings and Virgin Music Australia, while ‘Clash’ is out now.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out ‘Clash’ by Dave ft. Stormzy: