Middle Kids‘ second album triumph has been collecting praise the world over. The New York Times called Today We’re the Greatest “arena sized rock”, Pitchfork called it “radiant” and back at home, it was named triple j Feature Album while Rolling Stone Australia gave it 4.5 stars in its March magazine.

In her review for Rolling Stone Australia, Geordie Gray said the record “is quietly revelatory.”

“It’s a record that eloquently, and sometimes painfully, weaves tales of emotional complexity that crush and uplift in equal measure. It’s Middle Kids at their most subdued, a sonic shift that highlight’s Hannah Joy’s gift as a truly remarkable songwriter.”

Today We’re the Greatest was recorded over 14 days in October 2019 in LA with producer Lars Stalfors (St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, Soccer Mommy, Purity Ring). Hannah Joy was seven months pregnant at the time with her and husband/bandmate Tim Fitz’s baby boy Sunny.

Following their J Award winning debut album Lost Friends from 2018, it’s a sign-post moment in what’s been a decorated career so far: support slots with The War on Drugs, Local Natives and Cold War Kids, performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Conan, and CBS This Morning. The list goes on…

“It’s been a little while in between drinks when it comes to full length albums from Middle Kids. But thankfully now they’re back with Today We’re The Greatest, a purely uplifting bundle of songs which do nothing but get you feeling like you’re being wrapped up in golden sunshine.”

– Amber De Luca-Tao

“A couple of years on from the release of their debut album Lost Friends, Middle Kids have returned with a stellar example of their evolution as artists. Equal parts beautiful and powerful, vulnerable and intimate songwriting is on display at its most tender moments, while the group’s beloved indie-rock sound is never too far away. Needless to say, a title like ‘Today We’re The Greatest’ isn’t even close to being a superlative.”

– Tyler Jenke

