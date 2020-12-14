At the end 2019, The Avalanches confirmed two years of rumours and cryptic teasings of album number three, We Will Always Love You. Not only did it arrive 11 years earlier than some had anticipated, it’s already been hailed a “chimerical odyssey”.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Australia, The Avalanches’ Tony Di Blasi and Robbie Chater said they had initially planned to release just four to six songs:

“We were just like, ‘Clean slate, anything goes. We can work with other musicians if we want’,” said Robbie Chater. “We took the pressure off ourselves and though, ‘Why don’t we just write four songs, six songs, and just put them out?’ We’d put them out quickly, and just do that. But then us being us, it turned into 25 songs and they’re all joined. But it started with that idea of just songs.”

Have a listen of The Avalanches’ new album We Will Always Love You below, then read up on why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream The Avalanches’ album We Will Always Love You:

“After only four years since their last record, The Avalanches have returned with what might be one of their finest releases to date. An album that explores space, existentialism, mortality, and all manner of hard-hitting concepts, We Will Always Love You is a sonic shift for the group as they step away from samples (as much as The Avalanches can), and utilise a litany of artists and collaborators that add the colour needed to take things to the next left. Grandiose yet humble, and all-encompassing yet intimate, We Will Always Love You is the record that The Avalanches have always wanted to make.”

– Tyler Jenke

“We Will Always Love You is a chimerical odyssey. A moral and spiritual search for the soul. With the help of a breadth of collaborators, ranging from Blood Orange to Rivers Cuomo, The Avalanches have delivered a vast and masterful exploration of the extramundane.”

– Geordie Gray