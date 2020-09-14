Washington’s third studio album Batflowers may have been released late last month, but its ripple effects are still being felt.

Batflowers, which Washington has said works like a soundtrack to a musical, was recorded in various locations like Berlin, Adelaide, and a rental car. Washington tapped top producers John Congleton (Moses Sumney, St Vincent, Angel Olsen), Dave Hammer (Jess Kent, Mia Rodriguez, Genesis Owusu) and Japanese Wallpaper (Mallrat, Allday) for the album; making the six-year wait between drinks well worth it.

Washington’s full and blossoming energy can be heard through every aspect of the record’s release. From the songwriting, art direction, photography, frame-by frame hand animation, engineering, A&R, and music video directing, Batflowers is entirely spearheaded by one of our proudest Brisbane exports.

“I’ve realised this is where I’m strongest – being given complete trust and full creative freedom in my work,” Washington explained of the process. “My incredible team enabled me to be involved on every level of the creative process and let me get as weird as I want. It’s a fantastic feeling.”

Stream Washington’s new album Batflowers below, then read about why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Washington’s album Batflowers:

They say good things come to those who wait and there’s no better example of that than Megan Washington’s Batflowers. Kicking off with the album’s eclectic titular track, the acclaimed singer-songwriter wastes no time showcasing what’s she’s been cooking over the last few years. Seamlessly blending elements of her old sound with new tricks, it’s downright impressive that someone could make something so complex sound so effortless.

– Alexander Pan

Megan Washington’s first album in six years ebbs between dazzling melodies and glitchy dissonance. Batflowers is a restrained mediation on love and survival.

– Geordie Gray

A long time coming, Batflowers has been in the works for a number of years now, with fans of Megan Washington eagerly anticipating the next chapter of this acclaimed artist. What they received was truly unlike anything they could have expected, with the record serving as a swirling, shifting mix of genres, helped along by the eclectic production of Japanese Wallpaper’s Gab Strum. While Batflowers might not have been what was expected of Washington, it’s an album so intricate and accomplished that it becomes a product only someone as talented as she could deliver this expertly.

– Tyler Jenke