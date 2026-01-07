Record Store Day is officially spinning back around in 2026, once again shining a spotlight on Australia’s independent record stores and the communities that keep physical music culture alive.

Returning on Saturday, April 18th 2026, Record Store Day will champion the store owners and staff, artists, labels, and music lovers alike. Since its beginnings in 2008, it has grown into a global celebration of independent music retail.

The day continues to support music communities, labels, emerging and established artists, while supporting our local indie record stores, highlighting their unique role as cultural hubs and community spaces.

The continued resurgence of physical music formats from vinyl to CDs, cassettes, and more has people coming together in record stores to discover music, connect with their communities, and celebrate the culture that exists beyond streaming platforms.

Artists and labels are invited to submit expressions of interest to release music as part of Record Store Day Australia 2026. Releases may be presented via OG formats, vinyl, CD, and cassette, or via KiTbetter, the new hybrid physical and digital music format designed to blend the collectible appeal of physical music products of albums, photo cards, booklets, and merchandise, helping restore value in music ownership by giving fans something tangible to hold and as well as the connected digital experience.

Record Store Day Australia aims to provide flexible pathways for artists to participate while celebrating physical and collectable formats. EOIs close Friday, January 30th. See here for more details.

Previous years have seen releases issued as part of Record Store Day Australia from Ninajirachi, Ruel, You Am I, Pond, The Grogans, Olana Janfa, Beth and Blue, Heavy Moss, Ella Thompson, Ocean Alley, Underground Lovers, Montaigne, Tasman Keith, Confidence Man, Peking Duk and Darren Hayes collaboration, The Wiggles, Bluey and more.

