A recording studio has been named after The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins.

As per Louder Sound, Hawkins attended a special ceremony to open The Justin Hawkins Recording Studio at Hereford Cathedral School in Hereford, England.

The school is set to use the studio to teach students about recording and production.

“On a purely ego basis, it means the world to have a studio named after me,” Hawkins said about the landmark moment. “It’s a great feeling. I wish we’d had something like this at my school.”

“Recording is a totally different experience to performing live as you probably already recognise,” he told the school’s students. “For me, there’s a tendency to overthink that stuff. But there’s something magical about the first performances. Once you’re comfortable in this space, don’t overthink it, just enjoy it.”

“When I was 14, I went and did work experience at a studio called Purple Rain in Gorleston, which is a little town between Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth,” he added. “I was the tea boy, and the first client that came in was an Elvis impersonator who lived in his car. That was 36 years ago, so I expect he’s changed cars by now,” he added.

“The opening of The Justin Hawkins Recording Studio is an exciting development in our musical offering,” said the school’s Executive Headmaster, Dr Michael Gray. “Blending our ancient choral traditions with a contemporary provision is at the heart of our broad curriculum which attracts the best musicians from across both the county and further afield.”

The Hereford Cathedral School has some very famous former students, including late Pretenders bassist Pete Farndon and Welsh rugby international Paul Thorburn.

The honour for Hawkins comes ahead of The Darkness’ Australia and New Zealand tour, which begins in Auckland this month. Check out their local tour dates here.