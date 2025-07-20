The Darkness are headed back to Australia and New Zealand.

The UK rockers have locked in a 12-date run down under for February and March 2026.

The tour kicks off in Auckland on Tuesday, February 17th, and wraps up in Melbourne on Saturday, March 7th. Along the way, they’ll hit Wellington, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney, Adelaide, Hobart, Fremantle, and Frankston (full dates below).

The tour follows their 2024 Permission To Land 20th anniversary shows and will feature songs from their new album Dreams on Toast, released in March. Tracks like “I Hate Myself” and “The Longest Kiss” are set to appear alongside the band’s classic hits.

Since their 2003 debut, The Darkness have sold over 1.5 million albums in the UK and won multiple awards, including three BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello. They remain known for hits like “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” and energetic live shows.

Early bird tickets go on sale Wednesday, 23rd July at 12pm AEST through SBM Presents, with general sales starting Monday, 28th July at 12pm AEST.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The Darkness Australia & New Zealand Tour 2026

Presented by SBM Presents

With special guests to be announced

Early bird tickets on sale Wednesday, 23rd July at 12pm AEST

General tickets go on sale Monday, 28th July at 12pm AEST

For tickets and more info, visit SBM Presents

Tuesday, February 17th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, February 18th

Meow Nui, Wellington, NZ

Friday, February 20th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 21st

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, February 22nd

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Wednesday, February 25th

Waves, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, February 27th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 28th

Hindley Street, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, March 1st

Odeon, Hobart, TAS

Wednesday, March 4th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Friday, March 6th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Saturday, March 7th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC