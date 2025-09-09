Red Bull’s global event Back2Beyond is coming to Australia for the very first time.

Taking over Sydney’s UNSW Roundhouse on November 15th, 2025, the event will feature Australia’s own CC:DISCO! who has curated the lineup of artists to join her for a night-long chain of back-to-back sets across three stages.

Joining CC:DISCO! are Moktar, RONA., and Ayebatonye. Moktar will bring his signature fusion of club, techno, and traditional Arabic instrumentation, while RONA. will share a sound deeply grounded in the vast desert landscapes of her home. Meanwhile, Ayebatonye’s sets blend together an array of global electronic sounds, promising a night of collaboration and unexpected pairings.

Originally from rural Victoria, CC:DISCO! has built her life around one guiding principle: music first. Her career has given her the perfect creative outlet to express her first love, for which she has never compromised her sound.

Fundamental to CC’s path as an artist is the space she creates for others, making her the perfect curator to hand-pick the lineup for Red Bull Back2Beyond.

The four artists will play their sets rotating across three stages, to create an unbroken musical journey for the crowd. CC:DISCO! will kick things off, and will close the night with her signature sound.

On playing the very first Australian Red Bull Back2Beyond, she said: “I’m really excited to come home and curate the first ever Red Bull Back2Beyond in Australia! I’ve chosen some real icons and I love that it’s far from predictable – anything could happen and I’m looking forward to seeing how it all unfolds on the day.

“I’ve not done many B2Bs in Australia so thought it was time to really lean in and learn from the next generation because in the end that’s what it’s all about – sharing music and bringing all our backgrounds together for just one night. DJs should never stop learning from others, once you do that, it’s all over.”

The format of Red Bull Back2Beyond breaks from tradition, making the audience the centre of the show with the artists rotating in a circle set up. The concept amplifies an authentic element of the DJ community, pushing artists creatively and delivering a unique performance experience.

Red Bull back2Beyond celebrates DJ culture, having previously held events in Paris and Detroit, featuring the likes of The Blessed Madonna, HAAi and CRYSTALLMESS.

Don’t miss out on this one-night-only event, tickets are on sale here from 4pm today (September 9th).

RED BULL BACK2BEYOND

Saturday, November 15th

Roundhouse, Eora/Sydney NSW

Doors 7pm