LA cult legends Redd Kross are once again joining forces with Aussie icons The Hard-Ons (fronted by Tim Rogers) for a tour across Australia in 2026.

With new music in tow and a shared history of high-volume brilliance, the two pioneer bands are set to light up stages across the country, kicking off in Maroochydore on March 4th, 2026, before shows on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Geelong, and Castlemaine, wrapping up in Melbourne on March 14th.

Fans can expect high-voltage singalongs, fuzz-drenched anthems, and a masterclass in melodic brilliance from two of rock’s most enduring and prolific forces. Tickets are on sale now — see here.

Separated by an ocean, but with ties that go back to when they were label mates on the US Big Time label in 1987 and maybe even further, Redd Kross and The Hard-Ons’ connections are plentiful.

Both bands started playing out on their respective punk scenes when they were very young —Redd Kross as pre-teens and mid-teens in ’79-80, The Hard-Ons as mid-to-late teenagers in ’82-83 — and both ruffled plenty of feathers when they did.

They transgressed the accepted boundaries of punk, and pushed audience excitement buttons with high energy, great tunes, an outrageous visual element and a willingness to not only include ’60s pop influences into their punk sounds, but also flashy and trashy ’70s hard rock.

Current singer of The Hard-Ons, Tim Rogers, goes back decades with Redd Kross too — a young You Am I were on the bill when Redd Kross toured Australia with the Hoodoo Gurus back in 1994.

Both bands have recently celebrated anniversaries and received the kind of kudos that only occasionally comes with their levels of dedication and perseverance. Redd Kross last year marked their 45th anniversary with their most acclaimed album to date (a self-titled double LP on In The Red Records), as well as a revelatory movie documentary and book.

The Hard-Ons celebrated their 40 years with a film of their own — a sequel to that is doing the rounds now — and continued their run of Top 40 records, which began in 2021 with their first album with Tim Rogers and their first for Cheersquad Records & Tapes, I’m Sorry Sir, That Riff’s Been Taken, with last year’s I Like You a Lot Getting Older.

With a shared love of high-energy, catchy and punky rock ‘n’ roll, Redd Kross and The Hard-Ons have always been a match made in heaven, and that match will set East Coast Australian stages alight in 2026.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

REDD KROSS & THE HARD-ONS (with Tim Rogers) AUSTRALIAN TOUR – MARCH 2026

Wednesday, March 4th

Sol Bar, Maroochydore QLD

Thursday, March 5th

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast QLD

Friday, March 6th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, March 7th

Paddo RSL, Sydney NSW

Sunday, March 8th

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Tuesday, March 10th

The Baso, Canberra ACT

Thursday, March 12th

Barwon Club, Geelong VIC

Friday, March 13th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Saturday, March 14th

The Tote, Melbourne VIC