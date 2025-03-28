Naarm/Melbourne multi-hyphenate REDD. is back and unapologetically raw with new single “RAUNCH.” — a blistering, bass-heavy manifesto that lands with sharp bars, self-assured delivery, and no genre limits in sight.

Out now via Island Records Australia, the 19-year-old artist/producer/actor is keeping their foot on the gas following the success of their debut major label release, “FUGH SHI.”. This time around, REDD. comes armed with a fierce message about authenticity and self-definition, all wrapped up in a track that rips through speakers with unfiltered energy.

“’RAUNCH.’ is about being unapologetically authentic,” REDD. says. “So many people are lying to themselves and hiding who they truly are. I touch on switching genres, doing what I want, without limitations.”

Listeners quick enough to catch it will hear nods to Taylor Swift in both lyrics and ethos. As REDD. puts it: “I discuss how people try to inflate themselves and their numbers to seem as if they’re doing things their own way – like Taylor and Taylor’s Version. She’s always been popular, but those versions made her number one again.”

The single is backed by a DIY-style visual co-directed by REDD. and Cole Surrey. Shot in two hours and edited in a day, the music video is an intense blend of blood, lights, and chaos. “I had the idea while looking at my girlfriend through the shower glass. I wanted flashing lights like paparazzi, I wanted blood, I wanted it all. So I did it,” REDD. explains.

It’s that same all-in, high-concept energy that makes REDD. one of the most compelling names in Australia’s next wave of artists. The new release also comes with a string of live dates across Australia, including a free Sydney show at Chuck Trailers (Apr. 5), Anti-Dismal’s showcase in Brisbane (Apr. 18), and a secret RSVP-only Sydney show (May 8).

Internationally, REDD. will make their overseas debut at The Great Escape in Brighton (May 14 & 16), followed by a set at Pretty Pissed Festival in Amsterdam (May 24).

The momentum behind REDD. has been undeniable since their earlier singles like “BRITNEY IN 03” and “PUSH ME AWAY” began turning heads on Unearthed, triple j, FBi, and more. With writing credits on Baker Boy’s latest single “PEACEKEEPER” and co-signs across both local and global media, REDD. is fast cementing their place as a genre-breaking force.

Stream “RAUNCH.” now and stay locked on https://reddofficial.tv/ for tour dates, tickets, and more chaos to come.

REDD. TOUR DATES

Friday, Apr. 5 – Chuck Trailers, Sydney (FREE SHOW)

Thursday, Apr. 18 – Anti-Dismal Showcase, Brisbane

Wednesday, May 8 – SECRET SHOW, Sydney (RSVP-Only)

Tuesday, May 14 & Thursday, May 16 – The Great Escape, Brighton (UK)

Saturday, May 24 – Pretty Pissed Festival, Amsterdam (NL)