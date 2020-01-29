North Carolina hard rockers Corrosion of Conformity have announced the sad passing of founding drummer Reed Mullin. He was 53-years-old.

Mullin co-founded the band in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1982. He played on each of the band’s first six studio albums. Their hardcore punk-oriented debut Eye for an Eye came out in 1984. By the time of the band’s sixth album, 2000’s America’s Volume Dealers, they’d settled into a Southern rock-influenced, heavy metal sound.

Mullin didn’t feature on 2005’s In the Arms of God, after which the band went on hiatus. He was back for their 2012 self-titled release, however. Mullin also drummed on the band’s latest two releases, IX (2014) and No Cross No Crown (2018).

Watch: Corrosion of Conformity – Clean My Wounds

Mullin has a history of alcohol abuse struggles, which led to a tour-ending seizure in 2016. In 2018 it was reported that Mullin required knee replacement surgery. “After two long years, I am finally getting my left knee replacement,” he wrote on Facebook.

“That being said, I am happy and proud to announce that I will be back with C.O.C. full time, fully straight-edge and pain-free.”

The band have named former roadie John Green as Mullin’s full time replacement, effective immediately.

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich led the tributes to Mullin, posting on his personal Instagram page: “Thank you for the crazy good times we had together. Thank you for always having the biggest smile on your face. And thank you for the fuckin grooves and that pocket that was all your own.”