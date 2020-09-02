Having spent several years as a guitarist for Ruby Fields, 2020 has seen Adam Newling step into the limelight and make some serious waves in the scene with his own solo project.

Newling has recently dropped his latest single ‘Two Of A Kind’ and we want to hear your opinion on the track. Let us know below or as part of the Tone Deaf Tastemakers program and you’ll go in the running to win a $250 voucher to Dickies so you can up your fashion game.

Whether your rate is positive or negative it won’t effect your chances at winning, we value honest opinions above all else (though if you are going to give negative rate try to keep it constructive – we want to critique music here, not make people cry).

‘Two of a Kind‘ is the first song up for rate as part of our new Tone Deaf Tastemakers program, where we ask our Tastemakers their opinions on new music for the chance to win awesome prizes. To learn more about Tone Deaf Tastemakers check out this article.

You can become a Tastemaker by signing up through The Brag Observer or by rating ‘Two of a Kind‘ below, it’s completely free and once you’re signed up you’ll be able to enter all future Tastemaker competitions in seconds from your inbox (you can also unsubscribe at any time, but why would you?)

Adam Newling – ‘Two of a Kind’

What do you think?

☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Submit

Competition runs from 5pm 2/9/2020 AEST to 5pm 2/10/2020 AEST